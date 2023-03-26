Sunday, March 26, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A dispersal order has been put in place in Harlow following concerns relating to a large car meet

A dispersal order has been put in place in Harlow following concerns relating to a large car meet

by uknip247
A Dispersal Order Has Been Put In Place In Harlow Following Concerns Relating To A Large Car Meet

The meet had congregated in Queensgate Retail Park, in Edinburgh Way and consisted of hundreds of vehicles.

This has led to concerns about anti-social behaviour and excessive noise levels.

In order to protect the Harlow public and reduce the disruption, a dispersal order has been put in place. It covers the whole town, as shown in the map, taking in all retail parks and industrial sites.

The order is in place between 2.15 am and 6am this morning, Sunday 26 March.

The order gives officers the power to direct people suspected of acting anti-socially to leave the area.

At this stage, several vehicles have been reported for process by our Roads Policing Unit.

Acting Inspector Matt Hughes said: “This order is about protecting our residents from noise and disruption and we do not take decisions such as this lightly.

“Officers are now in the process of dispersing the meet. Where additional legal action is appropriate in dealing with this incident, it will be taken.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing for witnesses – including this woman – after they received a report of a man trying to encourage two children into...

West Midlands Police are still looking for Renee so if you’ve seen her or you think you might know her whereabouts

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for any information that could help with the search to find Morgan Haskett

A police message designed to combat distraction thefts in Nottingham is reaching thousands of people every day – thanks to the support of two...

The Kingdom of Morocco condemns in the strongest terms the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in the Danish capital of Copenhagen...

Life-changing collision closes A414 near Chelmsford

Police have arrested two people this afternoon after they distracted an elderly woman and took items from her bag in a supermarket

HAVE A WORD

Police pursued a drug driver in Hampshire this morning who failed to stop for officers

Police are appealing for witnesses after an indecent exposure incident in Southampton

Police are searching for missing David Gray from Camberley

A man has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery after police officers chased a man through Colchester city centre

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More