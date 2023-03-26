A dispersal order has been put in place in Harlow following concerns relating to a large car meet

The meet had congregated in Queensgate Retail Park, in Edinburgh Way and consisted of hundreds of vehicles.

This has led to concerns about anti-social behaviour and excessive noise levels.

In order to protect the Harlow public and reduce the disruption, a dispersal order has been put in place. It covers the whole town, as shown in the map, taking in all retail parks and industrial sites.

The order is in place between 2.15 am and 6am this morning, Sunday 26 March.

The order gives officers the power to direct people suspected of acting anti-socially to leave the area.

At this stage, several vehicles have been reported for process by our Roads Policing Unit.

Acting Inspector Matt Hughes said: “This order is about protecting our residents from noise and disruption and we do not take decisions such as this lightly.

“Officers are now in the process of dispersing the meet. Where additional legal action is appropriate in dealing with this incident, it will be taken.”