A Disqualified Driver Arrested 25 Minutes After Pulling A Delivery Man From His Van And Speeding Off In The Vehicle Has Been Jailed.

Jackie ONeill was caught by police after being spotted on CCTV in the white Citroen van moments after committing the crime in Linney Road, Leicester.

At Leicester Crown Court, he was sentenced to two years and 11 months after admitting to carrying out four offences during the early hours of Thursday 12 January.

Following the theft of the van and in his bid to escape from police, the 22-year-old of Blue Gates Road, Leicester, drove at high speed along residential streets – overtaking and narrowly missing a car travelling along Border Drive.

He also drove on the wrong side of the road in Red Hill Way before driving the wrong way around a roundabout and turning into Halifax Drive.

Officers, who had been pursuing the vehicle, were able to safely surround the vehicle and stop it. In a last-ditch attempt to make off ONeill rammed the van into the police cars before being arrested.

At a hearing in March, ONeill pleaded guilty to robbery, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was given a total of 35 months for his crimes.

Jackie ONeill

Detective Constable Matthew Harburt, officer in the case, said: “The victim in this case was getting ready to go to work when ONeill opened the door to the van, pulled him to the floor and drove off.

“He carried out a number of dangerous manoeuvres while being pursued by officers in a bid to avoid being caught. Even when he was surround he reversed the van into two police cars in one last attempt to escape.

“Luckily the victim in this incident was not injured and his vehicle was able to be returned to him.

“It is thanks to the efforts of the CCTV operators and the officers deployed to the incident that ONeill was caught so quickly. I am pleased he has admitted his actions and has now been brought to justice.”