Joshua Chambers, 29, was seen driving a white Citroen DS3 in Ramsgate’s King Street area shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Kent Police officers were aware that he had been barred from driving as a result of a previous court case and signalled for him to stop by activating their lights and sirens.

Instead, Chambers accelerated away from their unmarked patrol car, exceeding the speed limit and mounting the pavement twice before the officers pursuing him lost sight of him.

He was apprehended about 50 minutes later after officers arrived at an address linked to him and discovered him inside.

The following day, Chambers appeared before Folkestone magistrates and pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, and driving without insurance. He was sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison and was barred from driving for an additional three years.

‘Joshua Chambers clearly has no respect for the law and appears unable to abide by the rules of the road, even when on temporary release from prison,’ said Detective Sergeant Jay Robinson of Kent Police.

‘His driving style put other road users and pedestrians in grave danger, and he will now spend a longer period of time behind bars as a result.’