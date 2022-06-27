Patrols were dispatched to a report of a fight involving a group of people at a property on Anchor Road around 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Four men suffered facial injuries and one man suffered a head injury during the incident. Everyone was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Six people were arrested and detained: five men and one woman.

Sonny Whiting and Charlie Beaney, both of The Tideway in Rochester, and Jerry Devlin, of Stock Close in Rochester, were later charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and violent disorder.

Mr Whiting and Mr Beaney were also charged with carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, and David Devlin, of Stock Close, Rochester, was charged with criminal damage threats.

Jerry Devlin, 24, appeared in Medway Magistrates Court on Saturday, June 25, and was remanded to appear in Maidstone Crown Court on July 25.

Mr Whiting, 33, and Mr Beaney, 20, appeared in the same court and were bailed to the crown court hearing on July 25.

David Devlin, 57, was bailed by Medway Magistrates’ Court to appear in court on July 6.

Officers also detained a 54-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male from Rochester, who were later bailed to return to the police station in July.

Investigators are still urging witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact them.

They are also interested in hearing from anyone who has private footage of the incident, such as dashcam or mobile phone recordings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police at 01634 792209 and reference 46/121128/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form.