A dog has been shot dead by police officers following an incident in the East Midlands

After a man was discovered with “serious injuries” at a home in Derby, armed police officers shot and killed a “out-of-control” dog.

In connection with the incident on Saturday morning at a property in Cameron Road, a male has also been detained.

Parts of Brunswick Street and Cameron Road adjacent have been blocked off by Derbyshire Police.

“Firearms officers shot and killed a dog at the address that was presenting a risk to officers and the public,” the force said in a statement.

According to the police force, there are still police officers on the scene and on the property. The man’s injuries or if he had been brought to the hospital were not mentioned in the report.

Police stated that there was no longer a concern to the public and that they would stay put until the incident was being investigated.

In Birmingham, two dogs started biting people near a primary school, and six people, including an elderly man, were hospitalised as a result. Students were reportedly held inside for an hour while the dogs were restrained and put to safe kennels.

According to West Midlands Police, a 28-year-old man was detained on suspicion of keeping a dog that was dangerously out of control.

In Carrington, just two weeks earlier, after a six-year-old girl was severely hurt in a dog attack, police seized 17 dogs and detained three suspects, according to Greater Manchester Police.

According to the BBC, the number of dog attacks increased by more than twice that proportion last year, from 16,000 in 2018 to 22,000, despite the UK’s canine population only growing by 15% since 2018.

The latest increase, however, is only the peak of a clear upward trend of dog attacks over the past few decades, including those that are deadly or necessitate hospitalisation.

A significant rise from the 3,395 such admissions in 2002, approximately 8,389 of the victims of such attacks in 2018 were hospitalised due to their injuries.