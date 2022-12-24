A Doncaster man who murdered a 17-year-old man and 20-year-man earlier this year has had his minimum jail sentence increased to 26 years

The Court of Appeal has today ruled that Amrit Jhagra’s original sentence of life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years had been unduly lenient.

The 19-year-old stabbed both Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald to death on Silver Street, in Doncaster town centre, on 29 January.

He was convicted of double murder after a trial heard there had been an altercation outside a licensed premises on Silver Street involving Janis and a friend of Jhagra’s at around 2.30am that morning.

A few moments later, as the group reached the corner of Silver Street, Ryan also ended up in the midst of the altercation. CCTV footage shows Ryan was approached by Jhagra, who violently stabbed him and left him lying in the street.

As Janis moved down the street he was pursued by Jhagra, who pulled him to the ground and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Following today’s hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the Court of Appeal decision to extend Amrit Jhagra’s minimum sentence.

“This case has laid bare the truly heart-breaking implications of knife crime, and the devastating impact the actions of those who carry a knife can have on young people and their loved ones who are left behind.

“I am pleased Jhagra will now face a lengthy time behind bars, and whilst there is nothing that will bring Ryan and Janis back, I hope today’s decision will help bring some closure for the Theobald and Kozlovskis families, after what has been the most challenging of 12 months.

“This year, Ryan and Janis’ families will have to spend their first Christmas without them. The pain this must bring them is unimaginable, and that is why we will continue to work tirelessly to prosecute those intent on carrying knives, before further lives are lost.”

Jhagra, aged 19, and formerly of Cedar Road, was found guilty of two counts of murder and possession of an offensive weapon on 21 July, following a 10-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court. The jury deliberated for just four hours.

On 6 October, he was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 24 years at Sheffield Crown Court. The court’s decision was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme, and today his sentence was extended to life with a minimum term of 26 years.

In October, South Yorkshire Police released footage of the events which led to Ryan and Janis’ tragic deaths, in an effort to show how quickly violent incidents can escalate, with devastating consequences.