A double murderer has admitted to sexually abusing 23 dead women in hospital mortuaries

David Fuller, 68, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of sexual intercourse of a

corpse and four offences of possession of extreme pornography between 2007

and 2020 at Croydon Crown Court on Thursday.

The necrophiliac, who is already spending life in prison for murdering two

women and sexually assaulting 102 female bodies, appeared in court earlier

this year to face 16 fresh sex counts.

The former Tunbridge Wells Facility electrician had complete access to the

hospital and was able to commit his heinous crimes there.

Fuller was imprisoned in 1987 for beating and strangling Wendy Knell, 25,

and Caroline Pierce, 20, to death before sexually assaulting them in

Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Over the course of 12 years, he filmed himself assaulting corpses,

including a nine-year-old girl, two 16-year-olds, and a 100-year-old lady.

In December 2021, Fuller received two life sentences after admitting to

sexually assaulting at least 102 deceased women while working as an

electrician in a hospital mortuary.

The pensioner pleaded guilty to the murders, as well as 51 other crimes, at

Maidstone Crown Court, including 44 charges pertaining to 78 victims in

mortuaries between 2008 and November 2020.

His crimes were revealed after he was linked to one of Britain’s longest

unsolved double murders more than 30 years ago.

During the inquiry, Fuller’s DNA was linked to the cold cases, leading

investigators to his collection of horrible recordings of himself torturing

bodies.

One of Fuller’s victims was Azra Kemal, 24. The deranged hospital

electrician broke into Tunbridge Wells Hospital’s mortuary three times to

sexually torture her body.

The investigation into Fuller’s actions was launched in November of last

year.

He will be imprisoned for the rest of his life after being convicted of two

counts of murder and sexual abuse of bodies at Tumbridge Wells and the

former Kent and Sussex Hospital.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care announced the

investigation into Fuller’s actions in November of last year. It has worked

with the families of the more than 100 women who have died.

The inquiry’s “phase 1” report was supposed to be released by the end of

this year. This will look into how Fuller was able to commit his crimes on

dead bodies and ‘why they remained undiscovered.’

However, the initial report will now not be released until “the early half

of next year.”

‘The volume of evidence the Inquiry has and continues to receive, as well

as the number of witnesses to question, is significantly larger than

anticipated,’ according to a statement from the inquiry.

‘In order to guarantee that all evidence is thoroughly studied and

analysed, the Inquiry will require longer time than was originally

envisaged.’ Sir Jonathan Michael and his staff are committed to being

comprehensive while still working quickly.

‘This implies that the Inquiry’s initial report on the Maidstone and

Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust will now be issued in the first half of 2023,’

says the statement.

The extra accusations filed against Fuller are not expected to change the

pace of our work.