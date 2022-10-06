ADVERTISEMENT

In Tunbridge Wells, Kent, David Fuller, 68, murdered Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce before sexually assaulting them.

Before his arrest in December 2020, the electrician filmed himself abusing corpses in hospital morgues, including a nine-year-old girl and a 100-year-old woman.

Following a thorough investigation, Kent Police charged him with 12 additional counts of sexual penetration of a corpse and four counts of possession of extreme pornography.

Fuller appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court via video link from HMP Frankland on Thursday morning.

He made no pleas and only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, and current address.

He will remain in custody and appear in Maidstone Crown Court on November 3rd.