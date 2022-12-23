Friday, December 23, 2022
Friday, December 23, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Drink-driver Who Crashed Into An Hgv On The M4 While Using His Mobile Phone Has Been Banned From The Roads For The Foreseeable Future
Home BREAKING A drink-driver who crashed into an HGV on the M4 while using his mobile phone has been banned from the roads for the foreseeable future

A drink-driver who crashed into an HGV on the M4 while using his mobile phone has been banned from the roads for the foreseeable future

by @uknip247

 

Michael Ellul, 34, of Greene Close, Newport, was disqualified from driving for four years at a hearing at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on December 14.

He has also been fined £500, required to pay a victim surcharge of £400 and court costs of £85.

At around 3am on September 27, Ellul was travelling westbound on the M4 between junction 16 for Swindon West and junction 17 for Chippenham when he crashed into a heavy goods vehicle.

He was a provisional licence holder at the time and admitted to using a mobile phone while driving.

He also blew 58 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath while in custody, above the legal limit.

There were fortunately no injuries.

PC James Barrett of the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) said: “Ellul risked both his and other drivers’ lives through his actions and it is incredibly fortunate that there were no injuries.

“There is never any excuse for either drink-driving or using a mobile phone while driving.

“If you have been drinking, always arrange another way to make your journey – it doesn’t matter how well you know the roads, it’s not worth the risk.”

This month, Wiltshire Police are running an operation targeting drink and drug drivers over the festive period.

Our RPU is stepping up patrols, working closely with partner agencies from the Road Safety Partnership, to target those who fail to abide by the law.

Officers from RPU will also be out and about in the community for a number of interactive sessions in various town centres to explain the dangers of drink and drug driving.

For more information, visit Operation targeting drink and drug drivers over the festive period begins | Wiltshire Police.

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives have released a CCTV image as part of an investigation into...

The van driver was then approached and assaulted by two men at...

Officers are continuing to appeal for help in finding a teenage girl...

A floating restaurant has partially submerged in Lakeside shopping centre

An inquest into the deaths of four men two Afghans and two...

Teenager charged with brutual murder in Sittingbourne

Drivers need to slow down if they want to get home safely...

Firefighters rescued two adults and two children from a house fire on...

A man and woman who conspired to shoot her previous partner in...

Airlines are facing millions of pounds in additional fuel costs as they...

Two men have been charged with a public order offence in connection...

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man, aged in his...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"