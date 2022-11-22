Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Michael Flash Custody Photo
A drink driver who led police on a pursuit through residential streets at more than twice the speed limit has been jailed

by @uknip247
Michael Flash, 40, was driving a black BMW X5 when he overtook a bus at speed in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, at about 11.30pm on 20 September.

Officers in an unmarked car spotted this and caught up with Flash in St Paul’s Road, near its junction with Alexandra Road.

Pictured: Michael Flash.

They signalled for it to stop and drew alongside to speak with Flash but he suddenly accelerated away.

Flash reached speeds of 65mph in St Paul’s Road and 85 mph in Fulbridge Road, both with 30 mph limits.

Flash braked sharply before turning into Sheridan Road and reached speeds of 50mph before turning into Chaucer Road.

Accelerating up to 60 mph, Flash didn’t slow for any of the speed bumps and almost lost control of the BMW as he negotiated chicanes.

The pursuit finally ended when Flash turned into Gray Court and two passengers fled the car, throwing glass bottles towards the officers, while Flash was arrested after being red-dotted with a Taser.

Flash failed a roadside beath test before providing an evidential sample of 76ug per 100ml of breath in custody, putting him well over the legal alcohol limit of 35ug per 100ml of breath.

On Wednesday, at Cambridge Crown Court, Flash, of Gullymore, Bretton, Peterborough, was sentenced to nine months in prison, having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years and seven months and ordered to take an extended re-test.

PC Malachi Creedon said: “Flash put innocent people in serious danger by not only getting behind the wheel of a car while drunk but also driving at dangerous speeds on urban roads.

“We will always look to deal with dangerous and drunk drivers robustly and this sentence shows how seriously these offences are also treated by the courts.”

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit the force’s dedicated web page.

