At around 11.30 p.m. on 2 December last year, police were called to a collision on the southbound carriageway of the A419 between Cricklade and Swindon.

A black Volkswagen Polo was seen swerving across the road before colliding with another vehicle.

Benjamin Cooper, 42, of Hackpen Close, Wroughton, was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

It detected 113 micrograms per 100ml of breath, compared to the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

He appeared in Swindon Magistrates Court yesterday (15/06) for sentencing after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified.

He was suspended for 28 months, fined £550, and ordered to pay court costs.

“Time and time again, we are forced to remind motorists of how incredibly dangerous driving while under the influence is,” said Sergeant Will Ayres of Wiltshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit.

“We run regular campaigns to ensure our message gets across – driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs significantly increases your chances of being involved in a serious or fatal collision.” You could endanger yourself or another motorist.

“We will continue to encourage people to call us if they suspect someone is drinking and driving.” You could be saving someone’s life.”

If you know someone who regularly drinks or drugs and drives, please call 101 and provide as much information as possible, including the driver’s details or description, their car registration, and a time or day when they do it every time.

Please dial 999 if you suspect a crime is being committed and someone is already behind the wheel.