A driver has been charged with multiple offences after being stopped by police carrying out road checks in Swale

Officers were in the town as part of ongoing work across Swale, Medway, Dartford and Gravesham to ensure motorists ae held to account if they are found driving dangerous or unsafe vehicles, or driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

Criminals using vehicles to travel into the area are also being targeted with officers making use of their stop and search powers to ensure any weapons or drugs found are seized and removed.

On Friday 4 November 2022 officers from Swale’s Local Policing Team and Community Policing Team were on the Isle of Sheppey as part of the checks. PD Billie and her handler also joined the operation along with officers from the Roads Policing Unit.

During the evening nine Traffic Offence Reports were issued to drivers in Halfway Road, Minster. The fines were issued for various driving offences, including eight for speeding and one for having bald tyres.

Three stop searches were carried out where officers found a small quantity of cannabis on one person who was given a verbal warning at the roadside.

Jack Christopher, 31, of Third Avenue, Gillingham, was also arrested and charged with eight offences. The charges include driving without due care or attention, failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when requested to by an officer, driving without a licence or insurance and refusing to provide a sample for a Class A drug test.

Mr Christopher was bailed upon charge and is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 23 November.

The operation will continue across Swale, Medway, Dartford and Gravesham over the course of the next few months.