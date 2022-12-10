A driver has been jailed for six years for killing a police staff member in a vehicle collision on the A47

On Saturday 3 July 2021, Local Support Team Officer (LSTO) Darcy Elizabeth Reid was travelling citybound in her Nissan Micra along the A47 Hinckley Road, close to Braunstone Park, Leicester, when she was hit head on by a VW Golf – being driven by Connor Wilsher.

Wilsher was attempting to overtake another vehicle on a bend when he collided with Darcy’s car.

Darcy, who was 23, sustained multiple injuries as a result of the collision and died in hospital a few weeks later. Wilsher left the scene of the incident before police arrived but was arrested a short time later.

On Tuesday 30 August, the 21-year-old of Coleorton Lane, Packington, Leicestershire, pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident.

At Leicester Crown Court today (Friday 9 December) he was sentenced to serve six years in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and will need to take an extended re-test.

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “After the collision occurred Wilsher left the scene but was later located by police when he presented himself at hospital for treatment.

“He initially denied involvement but during the investigation it was established he was driving the car and had hit the driver’s side of Darcy’s car after attempting to overtake on a bend.

“At court he pleaded guilty to the offences and now faces a lengthy prison sentence for his actions that day.

“Although nothing will bring Darcy back I hope now the court proceedings are over and justice has been done, her family can attempt to move forward.”

Connor Wilsher

Simon Reid, Darcy’s dad, said: “On behalf of my family and I, I wish to say thank you to our family liaison officer for being so supportive throughout this difficult time and to the investigating officers for their ongoing hard work to help us get justice today.

“Today’s sentencing will not bring Darcy back. We started a life sentence last year, the day Darcy passed away. We will have to live with our loss.

“We now wish to be left alone to grieve our beloved daughter.”