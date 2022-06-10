Charles Richard Collins, 22, of Uppleby Road in Poole, was sentenced to 14 months in prison at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday, June 10, 2022. He was also barred from driving for the next four years and seven months.

He previously pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving a vehicle while unfit due to drugs, driving a motor vehicle while his alcohol level was above the legal limit, and criminal damage at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 6, 2022. The dog’s death is the subject of the criminal damage charge.

At 9.06 a.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, Dorset Police received a report of a collision on Compton Avenue involving a Talbot Motorhome and a pedestrian walking their dog.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s from Poole, was walking when the vehicle, which had mounted the pavement, struck him from behind.

Officers arrived along with the ambulance service, and the pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment. He suffered severe life-altering injuries, including a brain bleed, serious head injuries, neck fractures, and fractured toes.

Unfortunately, the dog, Ben, an eight-year-old West Highland Terrier, died at the scene.

The defendant initially tested positive for alcohol, with a reading of 98 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. 35 milligrammes is the legal limit.

A second man, 21, arrested in connection with the incident was later released without charge and will face no further police action.

“The reckless actions of Collins to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence resulted in a nasty collision, which left a man seriously injured and took the life of his pet dog,” said Police Constable Andy Fields of the Serious Collision Investigation Team.

The pedestrian was hospitalised for eight days following the collision and underwent several operations and treatments. He couldn’t drive for three months, which had a big impact on his life.

“We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure that those responsible for serious collisions face the consequences in court.”