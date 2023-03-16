Thursday, March 16, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023

A driver is facing prosecution after abandoning their vehicle in Lane 2 on the A31.

A driver is facing prosecution after abandoning their vehicle in Lane 2 on the A31.

The vehicle was abandoned on the westbound at Minstead this morning and getting a Taxi home.

Police have advised delays are likely after the vehicle was dumped in lane 2 of the A31 carriageway.

The driver left the vehicle and got an Uber Taxi back to their home address.

Hampshire Police said;

“If you are delayed heading West on the A31 this morning, this is why. the owner thought it would be a good idea to leave it in Lane 2 and get an Uber home!! Needless to say, prosecution heading their way! Waiting for recovery.”

