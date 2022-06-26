At 6.10 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, police were called to the A127 junction with Front Lane in Upminster, following reports of a road traffic collision.

Officers from the London Ambulance Service, the London Fire Brigade, and the London Air Ambulance attended. They discovered that a car had veered off the road and collided with gas mains.

The driver of the car is being treated at the scene, according to the Met, and his condition is “life-threatening.”

Following a suspected gas leak, there are multiple road closures affecting the A127/ Front Lane, Upminster, and M25 Junction 29 due to significant damage to the gas mains.

As a precaution, residential addresses have been evacuated. Drivers should avoid the area.

It comes after a separate incident on the M25 involving two lorries and a car. Three lanes have been reopened, but traffic is still backed up for four miles.