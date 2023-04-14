A driver knocked a police officer to the ground with his car before then ploughing it straight into a tree

Ian Stone initially attracted the attention of officers when he ran over the foot of a pedestrian in Mansfield high street.

The pedestrian fell to the ground in pain after being clipped by the car as he stepped off a kerb outside a busy nightclub in Clumber Street.

A group of officers standing yards away witnessed the incident take place in the early hours of 29 May 2022, with one running after the vehicle as it waited at a red light.

After catching up with the car, the cop ordered Stone to pull the vehicle over and, after being ignored, reached through the open window to remove the keys from the ignition.

At that point, the lights turned to green and the driver revved his engine before driving away at speed – despite the officer still having their arm inside the car.

They were then dragged alongside the vehicle, before being thrown to the ground, which caused the officer injuries that required medical attention.

After speeding away from the scene, Stone’s dangerous driving continued and he lost control of his car minutes later in Woodhouse Road, Mansfield Woodhouse.

The driver recklessly swerved all over the road at speed, before mounting the kerb and crashing into both a tree and a wall just past the Haddon Road junction.

Stone was left with a large gash to his forehead following the crash, while his car also sustained considerable damage.

The 24-year-old was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, assault causing actual bodily harm, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without insurance.

Having pleaded guilty to the charges, Stone, of Priory Road, Alfreton, appeared before Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday (13 April).

He was jailed for 18 months and banned from driving for three years and will have to pass an extended driving test when his ban ends.

Sergeant Hannah Meadows, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The standard of driving demonstrated by Stone that morning was both incredibly dangerous and reckless in the extreme.

“By driving away at speed following his initial collision in the manner that he did, he put a police officer’s safety in genuine danger.

“It is down to sheer luck alone that the officer in question only suffered minor injuries, while Stone was also lucky that nobody else was seriously injured because of his actions.

“There is absolutely no place on our roads for this blatant disregard for the law, so I’m pleased to see Stone has now been made accountable for his behaviour.”