A driver was taken to the hospital following a collision on the M40 involving a car and a lorry

In the early hours of December 25, fire crews from Kidlington, Bicester, and Slade Park were dispatched to the northbound carriageway between Wheatley and Bicester.

Following a collision with a lorry, a car left the highway.

Firefighters used specialised spreading and cutting equipment to remove the roof of the car, allowing the driver to be released.

They were turned over to South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

At around 04:30 a.m., the highway was closed between junctions 8A and 9.

According to the fire department, it will’reopen as soon as possible, and a diversion is in place.’