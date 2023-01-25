A driver who failed to stop when officers asked him to was arrested

Wednesday, January 25, 2023
by uknip247

Patrolling officers observed a motorist driving through two red lights in Dock Road, Chatham, in the early hours of Friday, January 20, 2023.

They signalled for the driver to pull over, but he refused, instead leading officers on a chase through Maidstone, Tonbridge, and Tunbridge Wells.

The vehicle was safely stopped after police used a stinger device to stop it in Lamberhurst High Street.

Officers arrested the driver, a 30-year-old man from east Sussex, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed, and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving without a licence.

A passenger in the car was also detained on suspicion of vehicle theft.

The driver has since been released on bail until Tuesday, April 18, while further investigations are conducted. The passenger will face no further consequences.

