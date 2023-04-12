A driver who left a cyclist on the road with a broken pelvis has been jailed

Michael Anthony Evers slammed on his brakes twice after overtaking the victim on a mini roundabout in Parkside, Darlington, last April, forcing the cyclist to collide with the back of the car and fall into the road.

The 48-year-old then drove off in his VW Golf, leaving the victim severely injured. Thankfully another driver stopped to help and the cyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Footage from the victim’s helmet camera was taken by officers who later tracked down the offending vehicle and questioned Evers.

After initially denying he was the driver, Evers, of Middleton Street, Darlington, was shown the footage and admitted the offences.

He was charged and pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision.

Sentencing him to 21 months in prison at Teesside Crown Court yesterday (April 11), Recorder Anthony Kelbrick described Evers as a “callous” driver who was a danger to other road users.

Evers was also banned from driving for two years after his release from prison.

Darlington E Response PC Ryan Tiplady, who led the investigation, said: “This manner of driving can only be described as incredibly dangerous and Evers showed no regard for the safety of others, leaving the victim in the middle of the road with serious injuries.

“This will not be tolerated on the roads of Darlington and County Durham and offenders can expect to find themselves in court facing the consequences of their actions.

“The victim in this incident had done nothing to provoke the situation and has ended up with injuries that he will have to live with for the rest of his life.

“I would like to pass my thanks to the witnesses who came forward for providing witness statements and to the victim for their support with this investigation to ensure that justice has been delivered.”

The court result comes as the force supports the National Police Chiefs’ Council ‘2 Wheels’ campaign which aims to raise awareness among motorists – as well as riders – about how to improve driver/rider behaviour to enhance road safety.