Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A driver who left a cyclist on the road with a broken pelvis has been jailed

A driver who left a cyclist on the road with a broken pelvis has been jailed

by uknip247

Michael Anthony Evers slammed on his brakes twice after overtaking the victim on a mini roundabout in Parkside, Darlington, last April, forcing the cyclist to collide with the back of the car and fall into the road.

The 48-year-old then drove off in his VW Golf, leaving the victim severely injured. Thankfully another driver stopped to help and the cyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Footage from the victim’s helmet camera was taken by officers who later tracked down the offending vehicle and questioned Evers.

After initially denying he was the driver, Evers, of Middleton Street, Darlington, was shown the footage and admitted the offences.

He was charged and pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision.

Sentencing him to 21 months in prison at Teesside Crown Court yesterday (April 11), Recorder Anthony Kelbrick described Evers as a “callous” driver who was a danger to other road users.

Evers was also banned from driving for two years after his release from prison.

Darlington E Response PC Ryan Tiplady, who led the investigation, said: “This manner of driving can only be described as incredibly dangerous and Evers showed no regard for the safety of others, leaving the victim in the middle of the road with serious injuries.

“This will not be tolerated on the roads of Darlington and County Durham and offenders can expect to find themselves in court facing the consequences of their actions.

“The victim in this incident had done nothing to provoke the situation and has ended up with injuries that he will have to live with for the rest of his life.

“I would like to pass my thanks to the witnesses who came forward for providing witness statements and to the victim for their support with this investigation to ensure that justice has been delivered.”

The court result comes as the force supports the National Police Chiefs’ Council ‘2 Wheels’ campaign which aims to raise awareness among motorists – as well as riders – about how to improve driver/rider behaviour to enhance road safety. 

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The recent release of a video purportedly showing a Ukrainian soldier being beheaded by a Russian serviceman has sparked outrage in Ukraine and around...

The news of former health secretary Matt Hancock being investigated by Parliament’s standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg, along with two other MPs, has caused shockwaves...

Sussex Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of Gareth, who has been reported missing from Polegate

Police are appealing for your help to find Gemma George, who is missing from her home in #Basildon

New holiday let rules to protect local people and support tourism

A specialist explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team has been leading searches at a house after an explosion

Male arrested in Wolverhampton after ‘snacks laced with drugs’

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in Portsmouth

A man has been sentenced to four months imprisonment after a firework he threw injured four police officers and a serving police dog

Three men have been jailed after officers seized over 230 mature cannabis plants from a factory set up in Southampton

Police have warned that racist behaviour at football matches could lead to a prison sentence following the conviction of a man for making offensive...

Six people have been sentenced to 23 years in prison for their role in supplying Class A drugs in Boston

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More