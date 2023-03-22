Thursday, March 23, 2023
A driver who mounted the pavement and deliberately hit another man before driving off in Solihull has been jailed for 13 years

A driver who mounted the pavement and deliberately hit another man before driving off in Solihull has been jailed for 13 years

Adrian Peach left the man seriously injured in Rover Drive, Smiths Wood, on the afternoon of 5 July last year. 
 
Peach struck him initially, then reversed and drove at him again, leaving the man with severe head injuries which still impact upon him today.


 
It’s understood to have stemmed from earlier disorder and after we were able to identify Peach as the driver he was arrested. 
 
The 35-year-old from Acocks Green, Birmingham, admitted causing grievous bodily harm, although he was cleared by a jury of attempted murder. 
 
He was jailed at Leamington Justice Centre on 15 March.
 

