A driver who rammed a police car before crashing into a bus shelter in Swindon has been disqualified from driving

Adam Wrobel, 53, of Milverton Court, Swindon, was arrested on January 27 after roads policing officers spotted him driving a BMW X1 in Dorcan Way with two totally deflated tyres coming off the alloys.

Officers indicated for Wrobel to stop, which he did. Whilst issuing a Traffic Offence Report due to the dangerous condition of the vehicle, and whilst carrying out further checks, Wrobel refused to get out of the vehicle and then turned the engine back on and drove off.

A pursuit was authorised, and officers who were nearby, deployed a stinger which punctured the remaining two tyres and the vehicle was boxed in by officers.

Wrobel then accelerated, striking a bumper of a police car and then crashing into a bus shelter, which fortunately was not occupied at the time.

Appearing in court last week, Wrobel pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was given an 18 month disqualification and a 16 week prison sentence suspended for 18 months. He must also complete 180 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 CPS costs and £154 surcharge.

A/Insp Will Ayres said: “The sentence given reflects the seriousness of the driver’s actions. He was driving a vehicle which was clearly in a dangerous condition and completely unroadworthy – the vehicle was totally devoid of any rubber on the front near side tyre which was leaving grooves in the road surface as a result.

“Wrobel then went on to ram a police vehicle in an attempt to evade capture, putting other road users and pedestrians at risk. It was extremely fortunate that nobody was waiting at the bus stop at the time, as this could have had extremely tragic consequences.”