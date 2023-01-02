Monday, January 2, 2023
Monday, January 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Driving Instructor Teaching A Student, 17, Has Arrested For Drug-driving After Testing Positive For Cannabis
Home BREAKING A driving instructor teaching a student, 17, has arrested for drug-driving after testing positive for cannabis

A driving instructor teaching a student, 17, has arrested for drug-driving after testing positive for cannabis

by @uknip247

Police arrested a driving instructor after he tested positive for cannabis while teaching a 17-year-old pupil to drive.

Thames Valley Police pulled over the vehicle, which was driving through Slough, Berkshire, after receiving information that the instructor was high on drugs.

After pulling over the white driving school car, the instructor was asked to exit the vehicle and submit to a drug test.

He was arrested after the results revealed he had been driving under the influence of cannabis.

‘We stopped the vehicle in Slough, which at the time was being driven by a 17-year-old student, and shockingly the Driving Instructor tested positive for Cannabis,’ said the force in a statement posted on social media.

‘The Driving Instructor was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was released under investigation while officers awaited the results of his blood tests.

‘However, due to his profession, all necessary authorities will be notified because we have a duty of care to protect those involved.’

If a driving instructor is convicted of drunk or drugged driving, they usually face a four-year suspension.

‘We stopped the vehicle in Slough, which at the time was being driven by a 17-year-old student, and shockingly the Driving Instructor tested positive for Cannabis,’ said the force in a statement posted on social media.

In 2017, a female driving instructor was prohibited from driving for 18 months after testing positive for drug use.

In Surrey in 2015, police discovered a learner driver who tested positive for drugs, as well as their instructor, who was four times over the legal limit.

A different instructor failed a roadside test in 2018 after being discovered to have cocaine in their system while out with a student.

Driving instructors must go through extensive training to ensure that they are qualified to teach.

Those who have been found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs are unlikely to be considered “fit and proper” to become driving instructors.

RELATED ARTICLES

Have you seen Tina Coady, who has been reported missing in Worthing?

Police are searching for Joe Murphy, who is wanted on recall to...

A staggering 45,756 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in 2022,...

Police have appealed for additional witnesses to come forward after two men...

After two women were sexually assaulted in Lewisham, police released an AI...

A woman in her twenties has died in a fire in South...

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman not...

Can you help Police find a missing man from Havant?

A vandal who smashed a number of high street shop windows by...

Police have issued a renewed appeal after a child was assaulted by...

Millions of people in England will be able to save money on...

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Kiran Pun are today urging those who...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"