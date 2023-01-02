A driving instructor teaching a student, 17, has arrested for drug-driving after testing positive for cannabis

Police arrested a driving instructor after he tested positive for cannabis while teaching a 17-year-old pupil to drive.

Thames Valley Police pulled over the vehicle, which was driving through Slough, Berkshire, after receiving information that the instructor was high on drugs.

After pulling over the white driving school car, the instructor was asked to exit the vehicle and submit to a drug test.

He was arrested after the results revealed he had been driving under the influence of cannabis.

‘We stopped the vehicle in Slough, which at the time was being driven by a 17-year-old student, and shockingly the Driving Instructor tested positive for Cannabis,’ said the force in a statement posted on social media.

‘The Driving Instructor was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was released under investigation while officers awaited the results of his blood tests.

‘However, due to his profession, all necessary authorities will be notified because we have a duty of care to protect those involved.’

If a driving instructor is convicted of drunk or drugged driving, they usually face a four-year suspension.

In 2017, a female driving instructor was prohibited from driving for 18 months after testing positive for drug use.

In Surrey in 2015, police discovered a learner driver who tested positive for drugs, as well as their instructor, who was four times over the legal limit.

A different instructor failed a roadside test in 2018 after being discovered to have cocaine in their system while out with a student.

Driving instructors must go through extensive training to ensure that they are qualified to teach.

Those who have been found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs are unlikely to be considered “fit and proper” to become driving instructors.