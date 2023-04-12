A drug dealer from Poynton has been sentenced to three years in prison

Ryan Troy appeared at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday 4 April where he was sentenced for possession with intent to supply Class A (cocaine) and Class B (cannabis) drugs.

The 27-year-old of Spinners Lane, Poynton, was handed a three-year jail term after being found guilty in February.

The case began in March 2021 when Troy was arrested in relation to an unrelated matter.

Troy was located a short distance away from his address in an attempt to evade the Police.

Following his arrest, Troy was searched by officers and found to be in possession of a number of drugs and drug-related paraphernalia, a substantial amount of cash and three mobile phones.

He was subsequently arrested for drug offences and officers conducted a search at his home where they discovered more controlled drugs and related paraphernalia, along with several weapons.

When interviewed, Troy denied any involvement it the supply of illegal drugs, claiming that the substances found on him and at his home were for personal use. He also refused to disclose who had been supplying him with the drugs.

He was later released under investigation while further enquiries were undertaken.

Officers proceeded to access the devices seized from Troy and messages detailing information arranging the sale and purchasing of drugs was found, along with multiple messages between Troy and potential buyers, arranging times and locations for drop-offs of drugs in and around the Poynton area.

Detective Constable Daniella Jervis, formerly of the Macclesfield Local Policing Unit said:

“The overwhelming evidence of the case meant Ryan Troy had very little option other than to plead guilty to the charges against him.

“His conviction is a testament to the great work of the officers involved in the case, showing the value and importance of going above and beyond when responding to emergency incidents.

“The actions of all officers involved resulted in a large number of controlled drugs and weapons being removed from the streets of Poynton.

“The sentencing Ryan Troy received is very much welcomed following the conclusion of the investigation, I hope that it will serve as a strong warning to other individuals who intend to supply illegal substances into the communities of Cheshire”.