A drug dealer has been jailed for more than five years after officers dismantled a county line network running from a Swanley flat to areas in Ashford

Enoch Banga targeted users and addicts for several months but was caught after a dawn raid at his home led to police seizing heroin, crack cocaine and thousands of pounds in criminal money.

The supply chain ran between May and September 2022, when activity was detected by the West Kent County Line and Gangs Team. Officers uncovered bulk marketing messages which were frequently sent from two mobile phones under the pseudonym of ’Tel’, encouraging users to buy drugs. On 21 July, top-up credit for one of the phones was bought at a shop in Swanley. When police recovered CCTV from the premises it showed Banga making the purchase.

At around 5am on 15 September, a search warrant was then executed at Banga’s flat in Sycamore Drive, Swanley, where he was arrested. More than 120 grams of Class A drugs were seized from the property, as well as almost £4,000 in cash. Phones and sim cards linked to the county line were also located and taken as evidence.

Banga, 28, was charged with two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, as well as two counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He was further charged with possessing criminal property (namely the cash seized). After pleading guilty, he was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 20 March 2023, to five years and two months’ imprisonment.

Leading the investigation was Detective Constable Bex Kemp, who said: ‘Banga is a repeat offender who has clearly shown a complete disregard for the law. The suffering and devastation dealers like him cause to individuals, their families and to local communities is often far reaching. Thankfully, the courts have passed a significant sentence, which reflects the seriousness and impact of his actions.

‘This is another important and welcome success for our dedicated county lines teams, but I would also like to stress that it remains important that residents continue to play their role in helping us keep communities safe, so please remember to always report any suspicious behaviour.’