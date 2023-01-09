A drug dealer has been jailed for nine years after being caught in dangerous pursuit before firearm was uncovered

Ahad Hussain of West Street, Rochdale was sentenced to nine years for possession of a firearm, possession with intent to supply and dangerous driving at Minshull Street Crown Court on Friday 6 January 2023.

This was following an arrest back in mid-October 2022 (Tuesday 11th) at around 11am following a police pursuit on Tweedale Street in Rochdale. During the pursuit, Hussain’s car, a Volkswagen Jetta, collided with a Mercedes 4×4 type vehicle, and he was detained by officers at the scene which was initiated after his erratic driving and failing to stop.

He was then taken to Fairfield Hospital in Bury to receive treatment for serious injuries which were not life-threatening, thought to be sustained during the collision. Shortly after a concealed firearm was safely recovered without any further incident or risk to the public which also uncovered Class A drugs on his person that were later valued to be around £2,800.

A scene was put in place in part of the hospital and investigators attended to conduct additional enquiries before charging the suspect.

It later transpired Hussain was driving under a provisional licence and not in accordance meaning he was also uninsured.

Detective Sergeant Andy Whitehill of GMP’s Rochdale Child Protection Investigation Unit said; “This was a proactive stop by our officers at the time after their ‘police instinct’ kicked in.

“What followed was a fast-paced but swift incident and investigation on a person that carried a direct threat to the public.

“The sentence shows the severity of the offences committed by the individual and how we will do all we can to keep the local community safe from people who are intent on committing crime.”