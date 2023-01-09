Monday, January 9, 2023
Monday, January 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Drug Dealer Has Been Jailed For Nine Years After Being Caught In Dangerous Pursuit Before Firearm Was Uncovered
Home » Breaking » A drug dealer has been jailed for nine years after being caught in dangerous pursuit before firearm was uncovered

A drug dealer has been jailed for nine years after being caught in dangerous pursuit before firearm was uncovered

by @uknip247

Ahad Hussain of West Street, Rochdale was sentenced to nine years for possession of a firearm, possession with intent to supply and dangerous driving at Minshull Street Crown Court on Friday 6 January 2023.
This was following an arrest back in mid-October 2022 (Tuesday 11th) at around 11am following a police pursuit on Tweedale Street in Rochdale. During the pursuit, Hussain’s car, a Volkswagen Jetta, collided with a Mercedes 4×4 type vehicle, and he was detained by officers at the scene which was initiated after his erratic driving and failing to stop.
He was then taken to Fairfield Hospital in Bury to receive treatment for serious injuries which were not life-threatening, thought to be sustained during the collision. Shortly after a concealed firearm was safely recovered without any further incident or risk to the public which also uncovered Class A drugs on his person that were later valued to be around £2,800.
A scene was put in place in part of the hospital and investigators attended to conduct additional enquiries before charging the suspect.
It later transpired Hussain was driving under a provisional licence and not in accordance meaning he was also uninsured.
Detective Sergeant Andy Whitehill of GMP’s Rochdale Child Protection Investigation Unit said; “This was a proactive stop by our officers at the time after their ‘police instinct’ kicked in.
“What followed was a fast-paced but swift incident and investigation on a person that carried a direct threat to the public.
“The sentence shows the severity of the offences committed by the individual and how we will do all we can to keep the local community safe from people who are intent on committing crime.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

BBC Asian Network has announced Nikita Kanda as the new host of...

Officers were dispatched to Eaton Place after one dog attacked another

Police in Reading have confirmed the discovery of a body in their...

A former Romford GP was sentenced to two life sentences for sexually...

Two women were seriously injured when a canister was thrown at them...

Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a suspected firearms...

Jacqueline Jossa rubbishes return to EastEnders rumours

A Coventry man has been jailed for three and a half years...

She had been badly beaten and stabbed 37 times in the chest

A man has died a second man in his 30s, two women...

A man been detained under the Mental Health Act following reports he...

Two men have been sentenced to prison for the manslaughter of Piotr...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"