A drug dealer has been jailed for selling crack cocaine and heroin for a county line in Folkestone

Investigators from Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team obtained information suggesting Connor Gibbs was using a property near Radnor Park as a base to deal drugs from in May and June 2022.

They carried out a warrant at the address on Tuesday 19 July and seized two phones, £900 in cash, scales and two knives.

Gibbs was arrested and examination of the phones found messages offering class A drugs to users from the ‘Reds’ county line.

The 24-year-old was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and admitted the charges at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court the day after his arrest.

He was sentenced to three years, eight months at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 7 November.

Detective Constable Karl Shonhard, of Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team, said: ‘Drug dealing networks like the one Gibbs was a member of bring knock-on crime, anti-social behaviour and misery to the areas where they traffic drugs.

‘The speed at which Kent Police is tracing and shutting downs these groups sends out a clear message: If you get involved in drug dealing you will soon end up in prison.’