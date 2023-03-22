Thursday, March 23, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023

A drug dealer has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years after an intelligence-led operation resulted in him being found in the possession of a loaded shotgun

A drug dealer has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years after an intelligence-led operation resulted in him being found in the possession of a loaded shotgun

by uknip247

Billy Sturgeon, 20, of Wandle Road, Merton, was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday, 22 March after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence; three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs; one count of possession of criminal property; and possession of a firearm (a Taser).

On 20 June 2022, a warrant was executed at Sturgeon’s home address after intelligence was received that he had been dealing drugs.

As they entered, they saw Sturgeon discard a number of items from a loft window. These were seized and later found to contain class A drugs.

Sturgeon was arrested and officers began scouring the property. They discovered numerous quantities of class A drugs wrapped in broken carrier bags, cling film and snap bags, as well as drugs paraphernalia including weighing scales, a burner phone and nearly £3,000 cash.

In a spare bedroom, a loaded shotgun was found with two cartridges inside. A Taser was recovered on top of a chest of drawers near the front door.

During police interview, Sturgeon gave no comment. He was charged and remanded in custody.

Detective Constable Leah Brough, Specialist Crime (Trident), said: “The weight of evidence against Sturgeon left him with no choice but to plead guilty.

“The estimated street value of the drugs seized – including cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin – was nearly £20,000. On examination of the burner phone, police found an array of messages from people placing orders for drugs.

“The shotgun and Taser were seized for specialist examination and will be destroyed. They are clear proof of the inextricable link between drugs and the violence that blights communities and destroys lives. The cash was also ordered for forfeiture.

“We are doing everything in our power to investigate and bring offenders to justice. Anyone who engages in similar activity can look at this story and be assured that they too could find themselves in prison.”

