A drug dealer has been ordered to pay back more than £14,000 which he earned from his criminal activities

John Coyne appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday 19 December 2022 where a confiscation order was made, which ordered him to give up his ill-gotten gains.

In August 2021 he was handed a sentence of nine months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work after he was charged with, and admitted, two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Financial investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate used legislation under the Proceeds of Crime Act to apply for the confiscation of cash and assets.

They proved the 32-year-old had profited from his crimes to a value of more than £126,175 and had cash available totalling £14,095.

Coyne, of Fenners Marsh, Gravesend, was given three months to pay the available amount or he would have to serve a further three months in prison.

Detective Inspector David Godfrey said: ‘Our financial investigators work hard to identify and prove any gains made by criminals and ensure that the unlawful profits are repaid under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

‘It is just as important that a criminal is held accountable for their offending and this includes repaying any cash made through illegitimate means.’