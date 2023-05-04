Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

A drug dealer has pleaded guilty at court within a day of almost nine kilogrammes of cannabis being seized in Tunbridge Wells

by uknip247

On Thursday 27 April 2023, officers from the Tonbridge Community Policing Team executed a search warrant at a property in Culverden Park Road.

The constables seized 8.922 kilogrammes of herbal cannabis, 83 cannabis vapes and £1,280 in cash. A mobile phone was also recovered and a man was arrested and taken into custody.

The seized drugs were analysed and have an estimated street value of at least £34,650.

Cameron Wade, of Culverden Park Road, Tunbridge Wells, was later charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cannabis between 17 January and 27 April 2023, and possession of criminal property (namely the cash seized).

The 25-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 28 April where he pleaded guilty to all the charges. He was remanded to be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

