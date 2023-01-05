A drug dealer has pleaded guilty just a day after officers in the County Lines and Gangs Team seized an estimated 300 street deals of heroin and crack cocaine from a garden in #Maidstone

The drugs were recovered outside an address in Essex Road on Tuesday 3 January, after two plain-clothes constables linked the property to suspicious behaviour in nearby Sutton Road.

Entry was forced into the building at 11am, with additional support from resources including the Maidstone Community Safety Unit and Local Policing Team.

Ralphael Wally, 19, attempted to escape by running through the rear garden and was seen removing a package from his trousers which he threw over a fence. Wally, of Wateridge Road, Basingstoke was detained and the package was recovered.

It contained significant quantities of Class A drugs, some of which appeared as a bulk amount, along with heroin and crack divided into around 130 wraps.

He was later charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and with possession with intent to supply heroin.

On Wednesday 4 January, Wally appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to both offences.

He is remanded in custody to be sentenced at a date to be confirmed.