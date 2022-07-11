Ellis Kilbride attempted to flee after a warrant was served at a residence on Farrell Street.

Officers pursued the 24-year-old, of no fixed address, on foot while he discarded bags of crack cocaine from his trousers.

He was apprehended shortly after near Wharf Street and continued to throw drugs on the roof of a nearby building.

As he resisted arrest, Kilbride lashed out at the officer, punching him in the chest.

He was then searched, and a large amount of class A drugs as well as £2,980 in cash were taken from him.

Officers arrested him on suspicion of possessing crack cocaine with the intent to supply it and took him into custody. He was charged and remanded the next day.

The warrant was carried out around 5.25 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Kilbride appeared in Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, July 7, and pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply.

On the same day, he was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison.

“Kilbride’s arrest was initially based on information provided by the local community in relation to allegations of youths buying drugs from two people at Brickfield Park,” said Detective Sergeant Tom Hall of Warrington’s proactive team.

“That information led us to the Farrell Street property and Kilbride’s arrest.”

“He made great efforts to avoid capture by throwing away the drugs he was in possession of and assaulting an officer, but it wasn’t going to stop us.”

“In cases like this, we rely on information provided by members of the public, and I would encourage people to keep contacting us if they believe drug-related activity is taking place in their community.”