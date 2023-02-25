A drug dealer was caught red-handed by officers after hiding wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in his underwear

Patrolling cops saw 21-year-old Jordan McKnight cycling in St Ann’s with a cannabis joint in his mouth before he stopped and spoke to a passenger in a vehicle.

When officers approached McKnight he tried to get off his bike and run away but he was immediately detained and revealed he had drugs inside his underwear.

Seventeen wraps of heroin and three wraps of crack cocaine were recovered and McKnight was arrested.

Further inquiries uncovered phone evidence linking him with drug supply and when officers subsequently searched an address in St Ann’s, linked to McKnight, they found a quantity of cannabis.

McKnight, of Colston Road, Bulwell, went on to plead guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possession of cannabis.

He was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday (21 February 2023).

Police Constable Karl Browne, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “McKnight was caught in possession of individually wrapped drugs in street deal quantities with the clear intention of selling them on.

“Peddling drugs has a hugely damaging effect on communities and destroys lives. That’s why we continue to work hard to target those who insist on bringing misery to our streets and we will not stop making sure those who commit this type of crime are brought to the courts.”