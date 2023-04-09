Sunday, April 9, 2023
by uknip247
A Drug-dealer Was Caught With A Large Amount Of Crack Cocaine And A Dangerous Weapon After Being Stopped In The Street By Police.

Operation Reacher and Response Officers were preparing to arrest Keanu Mckoy for a separate offence when they spotted the suspect in Heaton Close, St Ann’s.

The 19 year old was detained at the roadside and admitted to having drugs and a large knife on him seconds later.

Sure enough, a total of 137 individual wraps of crack cocaine were found in his possession and a knife was also discovered tucked into his waistband.

A further search led to a roll of cash and three mobile phones being seized from Mckoy during the stop on 19 January 2023.

Mckoy was arrested and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a knife in a public place.

Having pleaded guilty to the charges, Mckoy, of Wolseley Road, Mitcham, London, appeared before Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (3 April) and was sentenced to 3 years in Custody.

Detective Constable Laura Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As Mckoy found out to his cost, Nottinghamshire Police simply won’t tolerate drugs being dealt on our streets”.

“Cracking down on those trying to flood our communities with drugs is one of our top priorities as a force because we know how much damage this activity can cause”.

“Thanks to the officers involved in this arrest we were able to seize 137 wraps of crack cocaine, whilst also taking a dangerous knife out of harm’s way”.

“It should go without saying but carrying a weapon of this kind in public is against the law and is never acceptable”.

