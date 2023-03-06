Tuesday, March 7, 2023
BREAKING

A drug dealer who flew contraband into two prisons using a drone has been sentenced to three years in prison

written by uknip247
Jake Burns admitted flying drugs, cellphones, and tobacco into Wigan’s HMP Liverpool and HMP Hindley in July and August of last year.

As he was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court, the 29-year-old from Bootle thanked the judge and gave him a thumbs up.

Danielle Burns, his wife, received a suspended sentence for her role in the smuggling plot.

When police raided Jake Burns’ home, they discovered skunk, cannabis resin, tobacco, two mobile phones, 32 sim cards, cables, and cigarette papers.

This amount of cannabis resin was worth £7,400 inside the prison, the skunk was worth £1,800, and the tobacco was worth £2,500.

Prosecutor Neil Biswara said Jake Burns dragged his wife into the illegal enterprise by using her as a driver on his smuggling trips despite being disqualified from driving and having previous convictions, including one for a similar offence in 2017.

He pled guilty to four counts of conspiracy to bring drugs, cellphones, and tobacco into two prisons.

Defending attorney Michael O’Brien said the 29-year-old thought he had his life back on track after his 2017 conviction because he had a job, got married, and had family responsibilities.

“He admits he threw it away when he relapsed into crime. He regrets his actions and realises he has disappointed himself and his family “He stated.

‘Awful example’
Danielle Burns, who has three prior convictions for unrelated offences, admitted to three counts of assisting and encouraging her husband to transport cannabis resin, phones, and tobacco.

Defence barrister Tom Watson said she had been living “in a pressure cooker” and was “deeply remorseful”.

“She feels betrayed by him [her husband], but she still loves him and wishes to support him.”

Recorder Imran Shafi KC sentenced her to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, 20 days of community service, and a three-month curfew between 07:00 and 19:00 GMT.

“What leads me to suspend it is the impact on your two innocent daughters who, through no fault of their own, have set a terrible example to them,” he said.

