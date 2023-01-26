Thursday, January 26, 2023
Thursday, January 26, 2023

A Drug Dealer Who Ran A County Line From Folkestone Has Been Jailed
Officers from the County Lines and Gangs Team, supported by Folkestone’s Community Policing Team, carried out a search warrant at Bradstone Road, Folkestone on 6 October 2020 after receiving information the Zac county line was being run from the address. Data analysis showed that a handset had been used to offer the sale of class A drugs to known users in the Folkestone area.

 

Upon searching the property they found Teniola Olanipekun and the mobile phone identified as the handset used by the Zac county line. Marketing messages for class A drugs were found.

 

Officers also found uncut blocks of crack cocaine and heroin, with a street value of about £6,000, along with a quantity of cash.

 

Olanipekun 27, of Bird in Bush Road, Peckham, south London was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply (crack cocaine and heroin), two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin) and possession of criminal property (money recovered from the property).

 

After pleading guilty at an earlier hearing, Olanipekun was jailed for 30 months at Canterbury Crown Court on 26 November 2020.

 

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jake Griffiths from the County Lines and Drugs Team said: ‘Drug dealers and the substances they sell are not welcome in Kent, and officers will continue to pursue these individuals and ensure they are brought before the courts.

 

‘Dealers, like Olanipekun, actively target and take advantage of vulnerable people, using them to make an illicit profit. Members of the public are often invaluable in helping us tackle this activity. If you suspect dealers are operating in your area please call us on 101.’

