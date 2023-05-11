A drug dealer who tried to hide 55 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin inside his mouth has been jailed

Jayden Ryan was arrested in February after mobile phone evidence linked him to running the ‘Uno’ county drugs line across East Cambridgeshire.

The 30-year-old stored the class A drugs in his mouth and attempted to hide them from police but after putting him into the police van, officers spotted what he was doing and seized them as evidence.

At Huntingdon Crown Court on Friday (5 May), Ryan, of Loddiges Road, South Hackney, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession of criminal property and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Detective Sergeant Luke Pedlar, who investigated, said: “Our Intelligence and Specialist Crime team worked along side neighbourhood officers to catch Ryan, who was dealing heroin and crack cocaine across Ely and Littleport.

“Just before Ryan was arrested he hid 55 wraps of drugs in his mouth, putting his own life in danger to prevent prosecution.

“Drug dealing will n