On Thursday 26 May 2022 at around 1pm, officers from Kent Police witnessed what appeared to be a drug deal taking place in The Leas, Folkestone.

David Fisher, 44, of no fixed address, was caught red handed by officers but tried to swallow drugs during his arrest. He was aggressive and uncooperative when he was detained and made threats towards the officers.

Fisher was searched, which led to the discovery of two mobile phones and a knife. There were text messages on one of his phones from people ordering drugs.

The wraps that fisher tried to swallow were tested and confirmed as cocaine and heroin. He was charged with possession with intent to supply and possession of a knife and later pleaded guilty to the offences.

Fisher was jailed for four years and six months when he was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday 28 September 2022.

DCI Matthew Talboys, from the County Lines and Gangs Team said: ‘The misuse of drugs can have such a detrimental impact on people’s lives and I hope this sends a very clear message to criminals that we will find you and ensure you are arrested.

‘We have officers all of the county out and about making it very hard for criminals to sell drugs here and we won’t let up on our determination to keep people safe and keep drugs off the streets.’

Fisher’s jail term was among the 24-and-a-half years’ worth of prison sentences secured by the County Lines and Gangs Team during September.

The team, which targets those bringing drugs into the county from other parts of the UK, also made 25 arrests, carried out 19 warrants and secured 45 charges last month.

During September, the team also seized more than £5,000 of suspected criminal cash, nine weapons and made 15 drugs seizures as part of their work.