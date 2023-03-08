A drug dealer who was pulled over by police for driving the wrong way along a one-way street has been jailed for more than three years

Kias Ramzan was driving a white Mercedes on Chesterton Road, Cambridge, on 19 July 2019 when he was pulled over by police.

After sensing something wasn’t right, police search him and passenger Abbas Khan.

Ramzan, 30, of Moore Avenue, Bradford, was found with £174 and cannabis in his shoe while Khan, 26, of Tile Street, Bradford also had £200 and cannabis.

Officers also found £2,000 in cash in the vehicle along with further drugs, four mobile phones and number plates in the boot.

Detectives also found more than 2,800 messages relating to the supply of drugs on Ramzan’s mobile phone.

At Huntingdon Law Courts on Thursday (2 March), Ramzan was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Khan, after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis, was fined £100, ordered to pay £135 in costs and £130 was seized under a depravation order.

Detective Constable Kayleigh Fillary, who investigated, said: “If you come to Cambridgeshire to deal drugs, we will find you. Drug dealing has no place in our county. It brings misery and associated crime including violence to our communities.”