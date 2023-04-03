A drug-dealing couple were given a shock after waking up to find their flat was being raided by police

Sleeping Billy Unthank and Leigh Goldsbury received a rude awakening when they awoke to the sight of officers in their room.

Police carried out the pre-planned warrant in Gilt Hill, Kimberley, after receiving intelligence that Unthank was dealing drugs from there.

This information proved to be accurate, with a search leading to the discovery of around 24 grams of cocaine in different places across the property.

A large amount of cash, drug paraphernalia, deal lists and multiple phones were also seized during the raid on 2 June 2020.

After closer examination, the phones were found to contain evidence showing Unthank had been dealing with Class A drugs for more than two months.

The phones also contained messages that implicated Goldsbury – who was found to be selling cannabis at the same time.

Unthank, 25, was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Goldsbury, 25, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

After pleading guilty to the charges at an earlier hearing, the duo appeared before Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Monday (3 April).

Unthank, of Baker Road, Newthorpe, was jailed for three years.

Goldsbury, of Frances Street, Brinsley, received a nine-month sentence suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation days.

Sergeant Simon Boyles, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This case was a fantastic example of police using the search warrant powers at our disposal to follow up intelligence we had to secure convictions.

“As a result of this, we were able to seize around 24 grams of cocaine from inside, which we were able to successfully link to Unthank.

“And we were also able to gather the evidence to highlight the actions of Goldsbury, who herself had been dealing cannabis during the same period.

“Drug dealing is a serious blight on our communities that can have a hugely detrimental impact, so we’re pleased to have been able to disrupt this activity in this instance.”