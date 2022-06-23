David Thorn was a maths teacher at the Portsmouth Academy when he was arrested in April 2019 with the Class A drug.

Thorn, 30, admitted to having cocaine with the intent to sell it. In August 2019, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years.

In four years, he will be able to apply to have his registration reinstated.

Thorn initially claimed to the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) that he had purchased cocaine from a dealer for personal use.

However, it was discovered that the dealer had left him with a bag containing more cocaine, money, and a mobile phone.

According to the TRA, Thorn admitted to using drugs while working at the school but only during the school holidays.

His behaviour “fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession,” according to the TRA.

Sarah Buxcey of the agency said she was satisfied that Thorn’s ability to apply to have his registration restored in four years reflected the gravity of his behaviour.

Thorn was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court and ordered to pay £200 in costs and a £140 victim surcharge.

“As soon as we were made aware of this matter, we suspended the individual and then dismissed him,” said a spokesperson for Portsmouth Academy.

“Clearly, his behaviour was not only inappropriate but also illegal and fell far short of the standards we expect.”