After being ambushed by two separate groups of men within minutes of each other, the victim of the incident in Peacock Street on Wednesday 17 June 2020 suffered serious injuries, including five stab wounds to his legs, several missing teeth, and numerous other cuts and bruises.

Edison Kaculi, 28, of no fixed address, was the first offender on the scene, pushing the victim off his bicycle before punching and kicking him repeatedly.

Prior to his sentencing at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 29 June 2022, he denied being responsible for the stabbing but pleaded guilty to attempting to wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

On the day of the incident, Kent Police were called around 8.55 p.m. to a report of a man being assaulted against the shutters of a convenience store.

Following the attack, CCTV investigations revealed that Kaculi and two other men arrived in a black Audi and left the victim beaten and bloodied before fleeing in the same vehicle.

Within minutes, a second car arrived, and three different men resumed their assault. The victim later told officers that two mobile phones and £300 in cash had been stolen from him.

Four other men were quickly arrested and charged in connection with the attack, and they were sentenced to a total of nine years in prison following a trial in December 2021.

Kaculi was identified as being responsible as well, but he could not be found immediately despite extensive searches. He was eventually apprehended on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, after abandoning a car in Gravesend that failed to stop for patrols.

‘This was an appalling attack in front of terrified members of the public that was the cause of great concern among members of the community at the time,’ said Detective Constable Dan Bister of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad.

‘Edison Kaculi and the others involved in the incident did not appear to care whether their victim lived or died, but they can count themselves fortunate that he survived, despite suffering some very serious injuries that could have taken his life.’

‘There is no place in Kent for this or any other level of violence, and we will not rest until those responsible are apprehended and brought to justice.’ As Kaculi discovered, there is no place to hide from the law, and we do not overlook people like him or commit such serious crimes in our country.’