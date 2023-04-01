Saturday, April 1, 2023
Saturday, April 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A drug trafficker who was part of an organised crime group that sold heroin and cocaine from Nottinghamshire to other parts of the country has been locked up

A drug trafficker who was part of an organised crime group that sold heroin and cocaine from Nottinghamshire to other parts of the country has been locked up

by uknip247

Forrest Bentick was effectively running a drugs line for two months between Nottingham and Banbury, Oxfordshire, on behalf of gang leader Shekeil Sands who was coordinating this supply chain from within prison.

A key part of the group’s operation involved the deliberate exploitation of children and vulnerable people to help them move the drugs to different areas.

Sands and his gang were ultimately snared by officers following a coordinated investigation that saw several police forces and departments work together to shut the supply network down.

Charges were brought against around 20 people involved in the enterprise, following a complex investigation that saw Nottinghamshire Police work in partnership with East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), Derbyshire Constabulary, Thames Valley Police, and Nottinghamshire County Council.

The complex and extensive investigation represented the first of its kind for Nottinghamshire Police, with the force helping secure convictions for modern slavery offences as part of a county lines operation.

This work led to Sands and his associates being handed more than 35 years of prison time between them last year.

Bentick, the final member of the group to be sentenced, was jailed for three years and five months on Monday (27 March 2023) after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Mark Adas, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “Back in November 2022, 21 people pleaded guilty to a variety of offences involving drugs, prisons and one firearms offence.

“Shekeil Sands was using around 30 hidden burner phones with longstanding County Lines numbers to set up drug deals and to communicate with his gang.

“It’s great to see another of these gang members now put behind bars. Such was the quality of the submission and the presentation of the evidence, it meant Bentick had no choice but to plead guilty.

“This case demonstrates that we will work tirelessly to prosecute criminals for drug dealing and target those who take advantage of and exploit young and vulnerable people.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A former West Yorkshire town councillor has been jailed for trying to steal more than £430,000 through the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out...

Police caught a criminal red-handed after officers pursued a stolen camera which had been swiped from inside a car

Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of drugs offences in Basingstoke

Officers in charge of a stalking investigation have charged a man

Sheikh Fahad al-Athel, the Saudi businessman who owns Lydd airport, has announced plans to expand the airport

Officers investigating drug cultivation at a property in Southampton have charged a man

The family of a woman who died following a fatal road traffic collision on the A3057 between Stockbridge and Andover has paid tribute to...

Officers investigating an assault in Farnborough are keen to speak to him in connection with the incident

Three men have been sentenced to a combined total of 33 years in prison for their involvement in a violent aggravated burglary at a...

Scammers using Ministry of Justice telephone numbers

The #M25 in #Surrey is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 10 & Junction 9

Police have charged a man in connection to a death of a woman in St Austell earlier this week

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More