A drugs factory has been closed down by police after hundreds of illegal cannabis plants were found inside

Police attended the commercial premises in Reform Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, after the drugs were found inside.

More than a 1,000 plants were later taken from the site and destroyed. An array of sophisticated electrical equipment was also put beyond use.

Dangerous electrical modifications also had to be corrected at the site on Thursday 8 December.

Nobody was arrested and investigations are ongoing.

Temporary Detective Inspector Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an industrial-sized drugs factory that clearly took a lot of time and money to set up.

“Drug production on this scale is an extremely serious offence and is often linked to ruthless organised crime groups.

“These groups will think nothing of using extreme violence to protect their investments and may also be involved in human trafficking and modern slavery offences.

“We sometimes hear complaints that this is ‘only a bit of weed’, but the truth is that is an industry that trades in human misery.

“That’s why we will continue to target the people responsible with intelligence-led raids and enforcement action”