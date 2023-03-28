A drugs gang who plagued the communities of Greater Manchester have been jailed this week following an extensive investigation

Daniel Degisi of Dukes Rise, Bury, has been jailed for 11 years and eight months years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs

Zach Hall of Newfield View, Milnrow has been jailed for nine years and four months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs

Michelle Richardson of Sunfield Way, Oldham, has been jailed for five years and four months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs

Jaymie Dawson of Linney Lane, Shaw, has been jailed for four years and six months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs

Richard Cranston of Kingsway Gerards Cross, Buckinghamshire, has been jailed for six years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs

Hamza Iftikar of Randale Drive, Bury, has been jailed for four years and nine months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

The gang – led by Daniel Degisi from Bury – was involved in the supply of cocaine in wholesale amounts through a drugs line that operated across the north west and locally in Manchester through a network of street dealers.

The court heard how Degisi tried, unsuccessfully, to keep the operation at arm’s length, leaving the groundwork to the rest of the group. Unfortunately for Degisi, detectives were quite easily able to pinpoint his every move and link him to the conspiracy.

Each of them had their own role to play in this criminal enterprise. Hall appeared to be next in line, supplying those lower down the chain with the products, Iftikar and Cranston would sell the product, and Dawson and Richardson stashed the drugs in their houses.

An analysis of Dawson’s phones showed she was also responsible for sending bulk messages out daily to customers, including ‘New gear in for xmas! Absolute stocked the **** up so all hours’ and ‘beltin deals still on aswell’.

Following a number of raids in 2021, police discovered the group were cutting their drugs and mixing them with unknown materials to increase their profits. This was evident from the volume of drugs paraphernalia recovered in their houses including scales and mixing bowls.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Whittaker from GMP Serious Organised Crime Group said: “The severity of these offences should not be underestimated, and the quantities of drugs we are talking about here are beyond substantial. The removal of these individuals will have a discernible difference on the streets of Greater Manchester.

“Drugs have devastating impacts on communities and are often a catalyst for serious crime due to drug disputes, and today’s sentencings are another step forward in disrupting serious, organised crime and removing dangerous individuals off our streets

“A lot of work goes on behind the scenes on a daily basis to tackle organised crime, but information from the public plays a really important part in our investigations. We would always encourage the community to come to us with any suspicions or information they have concerning drug supply in their area. We will act on it.”