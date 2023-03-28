Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A drugs gang who plagued the communities of Greater Manchester have been jailed this week following an extensive investigation

A drugs gang who plagued the communities of Greater Manchester have been jailed this week following an extensive investigation

by uknip247
A Drugs Gang Who Plagued The Communities Of Greater Manchester Have Been Jailed This Week Following An Extensive Investigation
  • Daniel Degisi of Dukes Rise, Bury, has been jailed for 11 years and eight months years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs
  • Zach Hall of Newfield View, Milnrow has been jailed for nine years and four months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs
  • Michelle Richardson of Sunfield Way, Oldham, has been jailed for five years and four months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs
  • Jaymie Dawson of Linney Lane, Shaw, has been jailed for four years and six months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs
  • Richard Cranston of Kingsway Gerards Cross, Buckinghamshire, has been jailed for six years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs
  • Hamza Iftikar of Randale Drive, Bury, has been jailed for four years and nine months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

The gang – led by Daniel Degisi from Bury – was involved in the supply of cocaine in wholesale amounts through a drugs line that operated across the north west and locally in Manchester through a network of street dealers.

The court heard how Degisi tried, unsuccessfully, to keep the operation at arm’s length, leaving the groundwork to the rest of the group. Unfortunately for Degisi, detectives were quite easily able to pinpoint his every move and link him to the conspiracy.

Each of them had their own role to play in this criminal enterprise. Hall appeared to be next in line, supplying those lower down the chain with the products, Iftikar and Cranston would sell the product, and Dawson and Richardson stashed the drugs in their houses.

An analysis of Dawson’s phones showed she was also responsible for sending bulk messages out daily to customers, including ‘New gear in for xmas! Absolute stocked the **** up so all hours’ and ‘beltin deals still on aswell’.

Following a number of raids in 2021, police discovered the group were cutting their drugs and mixing them with unknown materials to increase their profits. This was evident from the volume of drugs paraphernalia recovered in their houses including scales and mixing bowls.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Whittaker from GMP Serious Organised Crime Group said: “The severity of these offences should not be underestimated, and the quantities of drugs we are talking about here are beyond substantial. The removal of these individuals will have a discernible difference on the streets of Greater Manchester.

“Drugs have devastating impacts on communities and are often a catalyst for serious crime due to drug disputes, and today’s sentencings are another step forward in disrupting serious, organised crime and removing dangerous individuals off our streets

“A lot of work goes on behind the scenes on a daily basis to tackle organised crime, but information from the public plays a really important part in our investigations. We would always encourage the community to come to us with any suspicions or information they have concerning drug supply in their area. We will act on it.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Arson investigation launched after New Ash Green pub is torched

Mexican students and teachers acquire skills with training from the UK

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze that has broken out at a West Kilburn property with reports...

Detectives welcome the sentencing of a man to five years and three months in prison

A light-fingered thief was arrested, charged and jailed all within 48 hours after a Police Dog tracked him for a mile and found him...

A serial Darlington offender who repeatedly breached his bail conditions is back behind bars

Two men have been sentenced for multiple offences, including assault, in Slough

A man has been charged after a number of refuse collectors were assaulted in Stoke-on-Trent

A man wanted on suspicion of murder who fled the UK has been arrested for drug offences in South America

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area

Can you help Police find the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene of a Whitby collision in which a...

Two men from Workington were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent following a vicious, targeted attack on...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More