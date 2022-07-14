Gareth Cloete, 38, of Whatley Avenue in London, pleaded guilty to drink driving before Magistrates on the Isle of Wight on Tuesday.

The prosecution told the court that on the night of June 25th, this year, security had to remove Cloete from the bar at Nodes Point Holiday Park because he had consumed too much alcohol. Cloete was spotted behind the wheel of his Audi A3 by security guards just 20 minutes later. The incident was recorded on video and later shown to police when they arrived at the scene at 23:30.

An evidential breathalyser read 73, while the legal limit is 35.

Prosecutor Ann Smout told the court that in an interview, Cloete said he couldn’t remember driving but remembered being in the car.

Henry Farley, defending, stated that his client made a “catastrophic error of judgement” and was ashamed of himself. Mr Farley told the court that Cloete had a full licence for over 20 years and had only driven about 30 yards that night.

The window film installer, who owns his own business, was fined £400 and given a 20-month driving ban by Magistrates. He was also fined £85 in costs plus a £160 surcharge.