A drunken Mark Walker woke the victim who was sleeping in bed in December, last year and choked, bit and kicked her repeatedly

The 43-year-olds offending came to the light after the victim escaped the ordeal and sought police help.

In the episode, he told the victim he would ‘finish her off’ as he sat with her blood on his hands.

At one point, the victim lost consciousness as a result of choking.

In a victim statement read out at court, the woman said she was left terrified by Walker’s behaviour and resorted to recording herself at times so that she would have a record of her movements.

Walker, of Chester-Le-Street appeared at Durham Crown court on Tuesday (December 6) where he was sentenced to two years in prison.

A seven-year restraining order was also imposed.

PC Emma Donnelly, from Consett Safeguarding team said: “The victim showed immense bravery in coming forward to us, not only that but she was able to provide us with key evidence which resulted in Walker’s guilty plea at court.

“I hope her fearlessness encourages other victims of domestic abuse to come forward and not be afraid to disclose information to us – look at what we can do for you.”

Did you know you can make an application to us whereby you can request your partners offending history?

Clare’s Law gives you a formal mechanism to make enquires about an individual who you are in a relationship with or who is in a relationship with someone you know, and there is a concern that the individual may be abusive.