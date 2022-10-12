Ruth Lawrence, 42, was detained last week in Bloemfontein on foot on an international arrest warrant.

Today, she was brought to Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court in Free State Province, where she confirmed she would not fight extradition back to Ireland.

National Prosecuting Spokesman Phaladi Shuping said: “The case has been postponed until next month for the South African and Irish authorities to work on logistical arrangements on how she will be handed to Irish officials by SA.” Eoin O’Connor and Anthony Keegan were murdered April 2014.

The friends were found wrapped in plastic sheeting and buried in a shallow grave on Inchicup Island, Lough Sheelin, in Co Meath.

It is believed they had travelled from Dublin to Co Cavan for a prearranged meeting. They were last seen on 22 April 2014.

The pair, who were not regarded as major criminals, did not return to Dublin prompting family members to raise the alarm.

It is believed Ms Lawrence fled from Ireland to South Africa in 2014 with her then boyfriend Neville van der Westhuizen.

He is also wanted in connection to the double murder, but he is still serving a life sentence in South Africa for a separate murder.

