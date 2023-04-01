A dumper has been recovered after officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in Ashford

Patrols from Kent Police’s Roads Policing Unit were on the M20 on Thursday 30 March 2023, when they spotted a man driving a van that they had reason to believe was travelling on a false registration plate. Officers followed the van as it turned off at Junction 10 and it was forced to pull over by police in Plumpton Road.

The van had been reported stolen in Orpington and so the driver was arrested on suspicion of theft. Inside the van officers found a dumper, which had also been reported stolen from a business in West Malling on Monday 27 March 2023. He was further arrested in connection with this.

The man, aged 33 from Sevenoaks, has been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.