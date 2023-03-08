Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Wednesday, March 8, 2023

A family in Hythe has been left to come to terms with the total loss of their property while fire investigators conduct an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

written by uknip247
A family in Hythe has been left to come to terms with the total loss of their property while fire investigators conduct an investigation into the cause of the blaze. A woman who did not want to be identified said her husband was left a broken man after spending countless hours building and fitting out the interior of the property.

The family is said to have begun to move in and have the exterior rendered.

They’ve now lost everything after the fire destroyed everything.

Kent fire and rescue dispatched seven fire engines and a height vehicle to combat the blaze, which had spread to the roof and severely damaged the rafters of the single-story building near the seafront.

According to a Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, we are on the scene of a building fire in Dymchurch Road, Hythe.
Seven fire engines and a height vehicle have been dispatched to the scene, where crews wearing breathing apparatus are extinguishing the flames with hose reel jets and main jets.
While firefighting operations continue, the road has been closed.

